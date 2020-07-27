2 people killed in crash on East Pleasant Road in Washtenaw County

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on East Pleasant Road near Parker Road in Washtenaw County.

Michigan State Police identified the victims as Michael Winokur, 40, of Ann Arbor, and Iris Floyd, 90, also of Ann Arbor. Troopers responded to the crash about 6:21 p.m.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash, but a preliminary investigation suggested that speed may have been a factor. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.