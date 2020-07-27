88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

2 people killed in crash on East Pleasant Road in Washtenaw County

Preliminary investigation suggests speed may have been a factor

DeJanay Booth

Tags: Washtenaw County, crash, Ann Arbor, East Pleasant Road, Parker Road, Michigan State Police, Freedom Township, Michael Winokur, Iris Floyd, Michigan, Ann Arbor News, Washtenaw County News
Flashing police lights
Flashing police lights (WDIV)

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on East Pleasant Road near Parker Road in Washtenaw County.

Michigan State Police identified the victims as Michael Winokur, 40, of Ann Arbor, and Iris Floyd, 90, also of Ann Arbor. Troopers responded to the crash about 6:21 p.m.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash, but a preliminary investigation suggested that speed may have been a factor. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.