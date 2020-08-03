Ann Arbor Huron High School suspends in-person workouts for two athletic teams

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor Public Schools has suspended summer in-person workouts for two athletic teams at Huron High School after an individual connected with both teams tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, AAPS announced that the field hockey and girls basketball programs were suspending in-person summer conditioning.

The school system did not give details about the individual who tested positive but said that it had been in contact with health officials and would follow protocols.

AAPS released the following statement:

