MHSAA provides fall sports update, announces ‘phased-in’ plan

DETROIT – COVID-19 has changed the way we do everything and, of course with fall right around the corner, that includes sports, especially on the high school level because they want to make sure kids aren’t at risk.

Here’s a list of some of the changes you’ll be seeing this upcoming season for practices and competition.

Approved a “phased-in” approach to fall athletics.

Eliminated scrimmages in all fall sports; the only occasions where students from different schools would be together is for official games, matches, meets and competitions.

Finalized the fall sports guidance documents for the safe return to activity. This guidance includes general information along with sport-specific directives for students, coaches, staff, officials and media members. Spectator guidance will be added once those number of individual limits are finalized by the Governor’s office. These documents are posted at mhsaa.com on each sport page and comply with all Executive Orders from Governor Whitmer.

New competition limits in all fall sports were approved to limit the number of teams and individuals at any one competition site. The concept is fall competition will take place as locally as possible with no large-scale events, invitationals or tournaments. See the fall sport-specific guidance documents for these limits.

Allowed all low-risk sports to begin practice and competition as scheduled on August 12. This includes golf, tennis, cross country and swimming. Swimming can begin indoor practice and competition once pools are opened with capacity limitations being followed.

Allowed moderate-risk sports of soccer and volleyball (pending the opening of school gyms) to begin practice as scheduled on August 12 but to delay competition. Decisions on competition timelines (to start or to delay further) would be made on or by August 20.

Delayed the start of football practice with full player pads and equipment until Monday, August 17.

The week of August 10 shall only include practice sessions that consists of conditioning, physical training and skill work but without player equipment other than helmets.

