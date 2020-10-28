Ann Arbor’s Gutman Gallery announces first annual Holiday Artist Market

ANN ARBOR – The Guild of Artists & Artisans will be holding its first-ever Holiday Artist Market in its downtown Gutman Gallery from Nov. 4 to December 23.

The market will feature works from 50 jury-selected artists, including jewelry, glass, printmaking, ceramics, painting and more. Along with its varied offerings, the shop will have items at every prince point.

From Black Friday through Christmas Eve, the gallery will have extended holiday hours in its festive, warm space. The Gutman Gallery will also be participating in both downtown Ann Arbor’s Midnight Madness and Kerrytown Market’s Festive Fridays.

Customers can enjoy free giftwrapping and music from the Saline Fiddler’s each Friday. On Fridays and Saturdays, The Guild will feature Artist Trunk Shows in the gallery.

The Guild has taken measures to create a safe environment during the pandemic since it re-opened in July.

According to a press release:

“Surfaces are wiped down regularly, touchless payments are an option for all transactions, capacity is limited to allow for social distancing and masks are required to be worn by employees and patrons while in the gallery (masks are available to patrons who do not have their own). Hand sanitizer, provided by Gutman Gallery partner, Mammoth Distilling is accessible at the entrance/exit, and in the gallery.”

If you’re still concerned about visiting the gallery in-person, you can visit the gallery’s online shop at www.shopgutmangallery.com, shop virtually with gallery staff or schedule curbside pick up.

To book a virtual shopping experience, email Elizabeth Youngs at elizabeth@theguild.org.

Gallery hours

November hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Extended Holiday Hours (Nov. 27-Dec. 22): Tuesday-Thursday 11a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday 11a.m.-7 p.m.

Gutman Gallery is at 118 N. Fourth Ave.

For more information, visit www.shopgutmangallery.com.