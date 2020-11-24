Toyota, Cisco bring free Wi-Fi to more than 50 public sites across Southeast Michigan

ANN ARBOR – Residents across Washtenaw County, Detroit, Inkster and Flint will soon be able access free Wi-Fi at more than 50 community sites.

Toyota USA Foundation and Cisco contributed to the project that is part of Merit Network’s Michigan Moonshot initiative. Washtenaw Intermediate School District and Merit Network also made in-kind contributions for the effort.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the highest number of households in Michigan without internet access -- 82,894 in total -- are in the Detroit Public Schools District. The Flint School District is the district with the second highest number of households without internet access at 14,221. Additionally, more than half of K-12 students in Washtenaw County are without high-speed Wi-Fi access in their homes.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

“For thousands of students across the state of Michigan, the pandemic has introduced new challenges or highlighted existing ones,” Charlotte Bewersdorff, Merit Network’s vice president for community engagement said in a statement. “We expect this to help both rural and urban communities access the internet for basic informational needs tied to living, learning and working.”

The grants from Toyota and Cisco address the digital divide by helping community organizations extend their Wi-Fi networks beyond the walls of their buildings. During normal business hours, Detroit Public Library will extend their Wi-Fi network at nine select sites. Washtenaw Intermediate School District will be activating 30 access points at area schools to help the community to connect to the internet.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our nation, Toyota is proud to partner with Michigan Moonshot and Cisco to expand free Wi-Fi to Southeast Michigan area schools, libraries and community gathering locations to provide an immediate solution to this urgent issue of access,” Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer at Ann Arbor-based Toyota Motor North America said in a statement.

Beyond Southeast Michigan, Toyota USA Foundation has provided grants to 13 states across the country to address the digital divide.

Cisco’s next-generation Wi-Fi and cloud security technology will be powering internet access at the community sites.

“It is our responsibility as business leaders to step up and mobilize the tools and innovations at our disposal to help curtail the growing disparities in our communities caused by the digital divide,” Nick Michaelides, senior vice president, U.S. Public Sector at Cisco said in a statement. “We are proud to launch this initiative alongside Merit and Toyota to help ensure equity of access, and to power an inclusive future for all Michiganders.”

For more information about coverage, click here.

Detroit Public Library Sites

Detroit Public Library Campbell

Detroit Public Library Edison

Detroit Public Library Jefferson

Detroit Public Library Parkman

Detroit Public Library Redford

Detroit Public Library Wilder

Detroit Public Library Bowen

Detroit Public Library Chase

Detroit Public Library Sherwood Forest

Inkster & Westland Sites

American International Academy Upper Elementary (Charter)

American International Academy Middle School/ High School (Charter)

American International Academy Lower Elementary (Charter)

Saline Site

Saline District Library

City of Detroit Sites

Adams Butzel Complex

Butzel Family Center

Clemente Center

Coleman A. Young Community Center

Farwell Recreation Center

Kemeny Recreation Center

Flint Site

Factory Two

Washtenaw County Sites

Ann Arbor: Carpenter Elementary, Slauson Middle School, Mitchell Elementary

Chelsea: Chelsea High School, Chelsea EC Center, Beacon Elementary, Creekside Intermediate

Dexter: Dexter High School

Ypsilanti: Brick Elementary, Lincoln Middle School, Lincoln High School, Riverside Intermediate, Washtenaw International High School, High Point East, TLC, YCS Middle School, YCS High School, Holmes Elementary

Milan: Milan High School, Harvest Elementary, Pleasant Ridge Elementary, Liberty School, WL High School, Wl Elementary School, WL Middle School

Related reading: