Ann Arbor small businesses named on foodie-focused holiday season gift guide

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Looking for a gift for your favorite foodie this holiday season? Shop local.

Taste the Local Difference, a Traverse City-based food marketing agency, has put together its annual gift guide focusing on foodie-friendly Michigan businesses.

Gifts range from tasty treats like cookies, wines, teas and sauces to household items including garden seeds, ceramic mugs and beauty products.

Representing Tree Town are baked goods from Zingerman’s Bakehouse, seeds from Ann Arbor Seed Company, Arbor Teas teas, Cheeky Spices’ allergen-free spice blends, and alcohols from Ann Arbor Distilling Co.

“It’s more important than ever to support small businesses, and keep our local culture alive,” said Tricia Phelps, CEO of Taste the Local Difference, in a release. “These gifts are ideal for any local food and drink lover in your life and they’re a great way to connect with each other while far apart.”

Nonprofit organizations, like Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers and Ypsilanti’s Growing Hope, are also listed for those wanting to give back this season.

Food and drink producers from Detroit, Traverse City, Marquette, Charlevoix, Ferndale and other Michigan cities can be found on the guide.

Check out the Holiday Gift Guide here.

Find more local food and drink producers through localdifference.org.