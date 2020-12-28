Toddler sends tweet from official U-M account, hilarity ensues

ANN ARBOR – Is a curious toddler taking over a Twitter handle the epitome of parents working from home during a pandemic? We think so.

The incident happened Dec. 19 when said toddler apparently got ahold of their parent’s iPad and sent out a tweet of absolute gibberish.

Screenshot of the original tweet. (University of Michigan)

Followers seemed to flow with it, coming up with clever responses until U-M provided one of their own.

We appreciate you all checking in on us, we are okay. Unfortunately, the toddler with the stolen iPad is being let go however. We wish them the best in their future endeavors. Our apologies to everyone for the confusion. - UMSocial — University of Michigan (@UMich) December 19, 2020

The replies were just as good as U-M’s response.

❤️🙌🏼 As a social manager, this is always a fear of mine. Toddlers on the lose are as scary as hackers 😂 — Mrs. Weber (@LaurenWeber84) December 20, 2020

Interns get younger end younger every year — Brian Davitt (@Brian_Davitt) December 19, 2020

Excellently handled, UMSocial team. Social media managers with children everywhere feel this deeply. — Jon McBride (@jMcBee84) December 20, 2020

That toddler’s tweet was profound and ahead of its time. Good luck little person. pic.twitter.com/4SQmxxcOZz — Rashaan Josey (@Rashaan) December 19, 2020

It’s amazing how these blunders can take on a life of their own on Twitter, and how amusing the whole situation can become.

We’re guessing this parent now has their iPad far out of view of their toddler at this point.

