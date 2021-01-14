Celebrate National Pizza Week at these 7 Ann Arbor eateries

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In case you needed an excuse to stop by your favorite pizza place, it’s National Pizza Week!

To celebrate (because why wouldn’t you) we’ve put together a list of seven Ann Arbor eateries that are slinging slices and whole pies.

Here are seven places to get some pizza:

NEOPAPALIS

Sharing a pizza but can’t agree on the best topping? NeoPapalis lets hungry eaters build their own 12-inch Neapolitan pizzas or 10-inch personal pizza. If you don’t want to make decisions, order from a list of specialty pies like the Carne Classica, Curry Bianca and Chicken Genovese Here’s the menu.

NeoPapalis is at 500 E. William St.

PRISMO’S PIZZA at The Bar at 327 Braun Court

Serving up 11-inch Neapolitan-styled pizza with sourdough crusts, Prismo’s is the brainchild of Chef Jack Goforth. Selections include the traditional Margherita, mushroom and shallot, prosciutto and arugula and the spicy Bee Sting. Find the menu here.

Pick up one or two pizzas at 327 Braun Ct. in the Kerrytown District.

NEW YORK PIZZA DEPOT

Turn your home into a pizzeria by ordering a pizza kit from NYPD. Kits include two balls of dough, two sauce containers, two containers of cheese, three toppings of your choice and a reusable pizza screen. Order here.

Find New York Pizza Depot at 605 E. William St, kitty-corner to NeoPapalis.

COTTAGE INN

Having gotten its start in Tree Town in 1945, Cottage Inn has grown into a huge franchise with locations around Ann Arbor and Michigan. Check out the original, still located on East Willaims Street, by the Diag to try a vegan pizza or Cottage Inn favorites. Click here for cheesy goodness.

Find locations all around Ann Arbor.

THE BORO

The latest concept from at SavCo. Hospitality, The Boro offers wood-fired pizza at its takeout cafe counter in Dixboro. Want something a bit more interesting than the classic pepperoni? Among its other flavors, The Boro offers a burrata pizza with eggplant and arugula as well as a prosciutto pizza with artichoke and creme fraiche. Here’s the menu.

The Boro is located at 5400 Plymouth Rd.

BIGALORA WOOD FIRED CUCINA

Offering a large menu of red sauce and white sauce pizzas, Bigalora is a townie favorite where both veggie-lovers and meat-eaters can find common ground. Ann Arborites can opt for a gluten-free crust or vegan cheese for a small surcharge. Order five pizzas for $55, according to its website. Take a look at the menu.

Bigalora is on Tree Town’s south side at 3050 Washtenaw Ave.

PIZZA BOB’S

While the historic Ann Arbor eatery is known for its Chipatis, it also serves pizza. Named after Bob Marsh, who worked at the eatery when it was Pizza Loy back in the 1960s, the eatery offers two large one-topping pizzas for $17.99 (plus tax), according to its menu. Check it out here.

Pizza Bob’s is at 800 S. State St.

