Rich Baird resigns from EMU board following charges in Flint water crisis

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Richard Baird, the former Transformation Manager and Senior Adviser under Gov. Rick Snyder, announced Friday he was resigning from the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents.

In a letter to Board Chair Eunice Jeffries, Baird said his resignation was in the best interests of the University.

Baird was among nine individuals charged Thursday in the criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis. He was charged with one count of perjury, one count of misconduct in office, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of extortion.

Baird was appointed to the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents in November 2018. His term was expected to expire in December 2026.

A successor is expected to be appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

41 charges filed in Flint water crisis investigation, officials say

Forty-one charges have been filed in a Flint water investigation, according to officials.

Nine people have been charged, including former Gov. Rick Snyder. While Snyder has the most high profile, he was charged with the least compared to the other ex-officials.

