School’s out: Ann Arbor Public Schools students given ‘virtual snow day’ Tuesday

ANN ARBOR – Remember snow days?

In a time when students remain in virtual classrooms, a snow day might not be as glamorous as it once was.

Still, students in Ann Arbor Public Schools are in luck because Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift has declared Tuesday a snow day.

Significant snow overnight in #AnnArbor During this COVID yr, our @A2schools Ss, parents & staff have sacrificed so many joys & worked #A2gether to support our Ss -We will call #VirtualSnowDay tomorrow Tues, 2/16/21 -take a break fr/ the screen,read a book & take good care!❄️😊 pic.twitter.com/BVMJ8Da3uy — A2SchoolsSuper (@A2SchoolsSuper) February 16, 2021

Students can take a break from their screens and enjoy some fresh powder -- there will be lots of it.

Snow totals from the overnight storm are expected to exceed half a foot across Southeast Michigan, with some areas getting up to 10 inches. Add that to existing snow from previous disturbances and that’s a whole lot of snow.

Expect to see another 2-4 inches Thursday afternoon through Friday when another storm rolls in.

Until then, enjoy the snow and remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing in crowded areas. Those sledding hills might get busy.