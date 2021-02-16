16ºF

Ad

All About Ann Arbor

School’s out: Ann Arbor Public Schools students given ‘virtual snow day’ Tuesday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Students, Snow Day, Virtual Learning, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Washtenaw County, Winter, Storm, Snow, Snowstorm
People are seen sledding at Huron Hills Golf Course on Dec. 14, 2017 in Ann Arbor.
People are seen sledding at Huron Hills Golf Course on Dec. 14, 2017 in Ann Arbor. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Remember snow days?

In a time when students remain in virtual classrooms, a snow day might not be as glamorous as it once was.

Still, students in Ann Arbor Public Schools are in luck because Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift has declared Tuesday a snow day.

Students can take a break from their screens and enjoy some fresh powder -- there will be lots of it.

Snow totals from the overnight storm are expected to exceed half a foot across Southeast Michigan, with some areas getting up to 10 inches. Add that to existing snow from previous disturbances and that’s a whole lot of snow.

Live weather radar: Winter storm warning in effect for Metro Detroit until noon Tuesday

Ad

Expect to see another 2-4 inches Thursday afternoon through Friday when another storm rolls in.

Until then, enjoy the snow and remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing in crowded areas. Those sledding hills might get busy.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: