Concordia University Ann Arbor to host COVID-19 vaccine webinar on Tuesday

Three vials of the 'Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine' are pictured in a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)

ANN ARBOR – Do they work? Are they safe? Are there ethical concerns?

No doubt you, or someone you know, has sought answers to these questions and more surrounding the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the United States.

Join expert Concordia faculty and healthcare professionals for the “COVID-19 Vaccine Webinar” as they discuss the current status and implications of the vaccines.

The webinar will consider:

The prevalence of COVID-19 within Concordia’s neighboring communities (Ozaukee County and Ann Arbor)

Current trends and new variants

The vaccine process

Vaccine hesitancy

The safety and effectiveness of these vaccines

Whether you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or not, this webinar will arm you with the information needed to make smart and godly decisions for your own health and to speak knowledgably within your congregations, at work, or among your peers.

If you have specific questions or concerns about the vaccine as it relates to your personal health, please contact your primary care provider.

Poster for CUAA's COVID-19 vaccine webinar on Feb. 23, 2021. (CUAA)

“Concordia University upholds values for life, health, and wellness, and this has been our emphasis throughout the pandemic,” said Senior VP of Strategy and University Affairs Gretchen Jameson, EdD, who will serve as facilitator for the panel discussion.

“Our expert faculty—true servant leaders–have led our campus response. Their expertise on the science, the medicine, and the ethics of the COVID-19 vaccine will help our community and the Church as, together, we continue to support one another through these incredible days.”

Event details

This event is open to all, but is especially pertinent to church groups and community members within Wisconsin and Michigan. No registration is required.

COVID-19 Vaccine Webinar with Concordia University

February 23 | 11 a.m. Central/12 p.m. Eastern

Panelists

Gretchen Jameson, Ed.D. (Host)

Senior VP, Strategy and University Affairs, CUWAA

Dr. Gretchen Jameson will serve as the host for the evening’s discussion. She has an earned doctorate from the University of Southern California, and has held several leadership positions within Concordia University, The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod, and her own startup PR firm, which served multiple high-profile clients. In her role as Senior VP for CUWAA, she has led the university’s COVID-19 communication response efforts.

Leah Dvorak, Ph.D.

Vice Provost of Faculty Affairs and Professor of Biology, CUWAA

Dr. Leah Dvorak holds a Ph.D. in Anatomy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She teaches human anatomy and neuroscience to students in Concordia’s health care programs. She is the co-author of an introductory neuroanatomy textbook and has numerous publications focused on Parkinson Disease, developmental biology and embryonic pattern formation, and teaching and learning in higher education.

Beth Griffin, M.D.

Emergency Medicine Director, Ascension Wisconsin

Dr. Beth Griffin specializes in emergency medicine in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has over 20 years of experience in the field. She graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin with her medical degree in 2001. Dr. Griffin has led the COVID-19 response for Ascension All Saints Hospital, where she leads as the medical director of the emergency department.

Christie Hansard, RN, BSN

Parish Nurse Representative, Michigan District, LCMS

Christie Hansard has served as parish nurse for over 14 years. She is an RN with a BSN from Oakland University. She also serves as the LCMS Michigan District Parish Nurse Representative and is the chair of the LCMS Parish Nurse Council.

She is employed at the Michigan District as the Case Manager for Mental Health Resources for Commissioned and Ordained Church Workers. She is also a member of the Michigan State University Care Management conference committee. Hansard is currently in her second year of Deaconess studies at Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne.

Pollyanna Kabara Ed.D., MS, PA-C

Program Director of Physician Assistant Studies and Assistant Professor, Concordia University Wisconsin

Dr. Pollyanna Kabara has served as a physician assistant at Children’s Wisconsin for 20 years. She remains current with COVID-19 updates from CDC and the WI DHHS, and implements her public health knowledge and clinical expertise in her role as a member of the CUW COVID Vaccine Taskforce.

Justin Speck, Ph.D. MB (ASCP)

Assistant Professor, Concordia University Wisconsin

Dr. Justin Speck is an assistant professor within the School of Arts and Sciences at Concordia University. He holds a Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. His teaching interests include microbiology and medical microbiology.

Ernest Stremski, M.D., MBA

Professor, Concordia University Wisconsin

Dr. Stremski is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician who is the medical director of CUW’s Physician Assistant program. He teaches pharmacology in the Pharmacy, Physician Assistant, and Nurse Practitioner programs at Concordia.

Rev. Kevin E. Voss, D.V.M., Ph.D., F.C.A.

Director of the Center for Bioethics and Professor, Concordia University Wisconsin

Dr. Kevin Voss is a Professor of Philosophy and Director of the Center for Bioethics at Concordia University Wisconsin. He teaches philosophy, bioethics, and ethics. Dr. Voss has a PhD in Health Care Ethics, is an ordained Lutheran minister, is a Fellow of Christian Apologetics, and was a practicing dairy veterinarian.