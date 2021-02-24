3 members of Michigan basketball’s No. 1 recruiting class named McDonald’s All Americans

Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines calls out to his team during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on February 14, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three members of Michigan basketball’s top-ranked 2021 recruiting class have been named to the McDonald’s All American team.

The high school players included on the team were announced Tuesday evening, and Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate and Kobe Bufkin all made the cut.

Welcome to the family 🤝



Introducing the McDAAG Class of 2021. #WhereHypeMeetsLegacy pic.twitter.com/WsGMtGKNVv — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) February 23, 2021

Houstan, a five-star forward who committed to Juwan Howard’s team in October, is the No. 8 overall player in the class. Regarded as one of the best shooters in the country, he chose Michigan over the likes of Duke, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Michigan State.

Just 10 days after Houstan’s commitment, Diabate became the second five-star to join the class. The 6-foot-10 power forward is ranked 18th in the 2021 class and had a long list of offers, including Kentucky, Florida State and Arizona.

Ad

Bufkin, a four-star guard from Grand Rapids Michigan, committed to the Wolverines way back in July. He was one of only a handful of four-star recruits to earn McDonald’s All American honors.

Howard’s 2021 class also includes four-star guard Frankie Collins, four-star forward Isaiah Barnes and three-star forward Will Tschetter.

All six players have signed their letters of intent to join the Michigan basketball program for next season.

Right now, the class is ranked No. 1 in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, though several top players have not yet committed.

On the court, Howard has Michigan off to a 16-1 start, including a massive weekend win at No. 4 Ohio State.