Zingerman’s 6th annual fundraiser to benefit SafeHouse goes virtual amid pandemic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Zingerman’s Community of Businesses is hosting a virtual dinner Tuesday night to wrap up a month-long fundraiser benefiting SafeHouse Center.

The sixth annual Jelly Bean Jump Up will feature a three course meal from Zingerman’s Roadhouse, which participants can order online and pick up before the event.

The meal begins with a Blue Mitten Salad, a dessert and includes a choice of entree.

More information on the menu can be found here.

The Jelly Bean Jump Up will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday. Attendees will be emailed a link beforehand.

The virtual event will give attendees a chance to hear about the work SafeHouse Center does and will feature an interactive pet show-and-tell, in which attendees are encouraged to show off their pets, a pet memorial and live music from May Erlewine -- who recently played the 44th Ann Arbor Folk Fest.

A specialty cocktail commemorating a furry best friend who is no longer with us is also available for purchase. Emmy’s Epitaph features Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bols Genever Gin, Cardamaro liqueur and Regan’s orange bitters. It can be purchased here.

Dinner packages must be ordered before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Funds raised from Jelly Bean Jump Up will benefit Ann Arbor’s SafeHouse Center, who serves domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Washtenaw County.

Click here to reserve your spot at the sixth annual Jelly Bean Jump Up dinner.

To donate directly to SafeHouse Center, click here.

There is also a Jelly Bean Jump Up Pet photo contest. The winning pet will be featured on the cover of the Zingerman’s 2022 Jelly Bean Jump Up Calendar and the pet owner will receive a handmade felt holiday ornament made of their pet.

You can submit your pet photo or vote for your favorite here.

