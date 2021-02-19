50 cats, dogs rescued from over crowded shelters, flown to Michigan

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A flight carrying some very special cargo landed Friday afternoon at Willow Run Airport.

A plane was loaded with rescue animals from Tusla, Okla., who will soon be going up for adoption.

Michigan Humane joined with Wings of Rescue and Tito’s Handmade Vodka to fly 50 rescue dogs and cats to new homes

The pets on the flight were all fully vetted and health certificated. Additionally, Michigan Humane will be evaluated and receive any follow-up medical care needed before being put up for adoption.

Dogs and cats looking for homes are euthanized across the country due to overcrowding at shelters. Wings of Rescue takes pets from overcrowded shelters to areas where they’ll be adopted. No local shelter pets are displaced by the flights.

