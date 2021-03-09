Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner, Hunter Dickinson earn All-Big Ten honors for Michigan basketball

Isaiah Livers #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after a made basket by Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Assembly Hall on February 27, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball landed three players on All-Big Ten teams this season: wings Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner, and freshman center Hunter Dickinson.

Livers, Michigan’s senior captain who averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 44.6% from three-point range, was named to the second team by both the media and coaches.

Wagner anchored Michigan’s top-10 defense and averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and one block per game while shooting 50.2% from the floor and 39.2% from three. He was named to the second team by the coaches and third team by the media.

Dickinson, who led Michigan with 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, was named the to the first team by the media and second team by Big Ten coaches.

The trio led Michigan in scoring and rebounding this season while playing strong defense. Along with point guard Mike Smith, combo guard Eli Brooks and wing Chaundee Brown, they led the Wolverines to a 19-3 record and a regular season Big Ten title.

Next, Michigan will play in the Friday quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan will also be a No. 1 seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket is announced Sunday.