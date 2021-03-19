photo
Michigan State Police patrol car struck on M-14 in Ann Arbor by drunk driver

No one was injured in the incident

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The trooper's damaged vehicle that was struck on March 17, 2021. (Michigan State Police)

ANN ARBOR – A Michigan State Police trooper’s vehicle was struck by a passing car on Wednesday when the officer was about to exit the patrol car.

The officer was about to perform a traffic stop on E/B M-14 near Barton Drive at 9:45 p.m. when the incident occurred. The collision tore off the patrol car’s front wheel.

The driver of the other vehicle drove off and was apprehended a few minutes later. During that traffic stop, it was revealed that the 31-year-old Ann Arbor man was intoxicated.

He admitted to troopers that he was aware he struck a patrol car but decided to keep driving.

The subject was placed under arrest for OWI, taken for a blood draw at a local hospital and lodged at Washtenaw County Jail.

No one was injured in the incident.

