Washtenaw County residents eligible for respite care scholarships from Alzheimer’s Association

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Families caring for loved ones in Washtenaw County can now receive $1,000 scholarships to help with the cost of respite care.

Offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter, the scholarships are aimed at relieving some of the stress and financial burden of caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.

“COVID-19 has made life challenging for everyone, especially persons with dementia and their caregivers,” said Jean Barnas, program services director at the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter, in a release. “As we’re seeing more COVID-19 vaccines being administered and restrictions lifting a little more, these scholarships can provide a much-needed break for Southeast Michigan families impacted by dementia, who may be feeling stressed, overwhelmed and isolated.”

The funds can be used to cover the cost of day programs as well as in-home and overnight care by others, including family, friends, neighbors, friends and professional caregivers, the organization said.

Last year in Michigan more than 463,000 caregivers provided 491 million hours of unpaid care valued at $8.5 billion, according to Alzheimer’s Association.

“It’s so important that caregivers take care of themselves as well,” said Barnas. “Whether it’s taking a nap or meeting friends for lunch, these scholarships can provide relief and support.”

The funds are available for residents of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties through the generosity of Bernie and Elaine Hartman, Kaplan and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

Community members interested in applying can send an email to helplinegmc@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Learn more about Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter resources at www.alz.org/gmc.