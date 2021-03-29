Missing 93-year-old woman found dead near Ann Arbor, police say

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Pittsfield Township resident Xing Pan was discovered on Sunday by a volunteer who had joined efforts to locate her after her family reported her missing.

Pan, who suffered from dementia, was found deceased by a volunteer who joined the search party.

Her family filed a missing persons report at 7:49 p.m. on Friday and her last known location was the Home Depot store at 3300 Carpenter Road at 5:30 p.m.

According to authorities, she was known to frequently walk in the area of Carpenter Road and Packard Road.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department conducted surveillance video checks, area searches, K9 searches, helicopter aerial searches, drone flights, used FLIR technology and more to locate Pan.

Pan was discovered in a wooded area near the 4000 block of Green Meadows Blvd.

Police said there are no indications of foul play and the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner is currently determining the cause of death.

Ad

“Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” the Pittsfield Township Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “We want to thank the public for assisting with the search for Mrs. Pan.”