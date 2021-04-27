Huron High School in Ann Arbor to host vaccine clinic for students, families Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, Ann Arbor Public Schools staff, students and family members 16 years and older can receive vaccines against COVID-19 at Huron High School.
The vaccine clinic will take place between 3-7 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.
Students aged 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, AAPS said through a social media post. Additional family members can schedule appointments at the same time.
Those with appointments must be available on May 20 for their second dose, AAPS said.
Appointments can be scheduled online through the Washtenaw County Health Department or by calling 734-544-6700 and requesting an appointment at Huron High School.
.@wcpublichealth will hold a vaccine clinic for students 16+ & their families on Thursday, April 29 from 3-7 p.m. in the @HuronHighA2 cafeteria.— A2 Public Schools (@A2schools) April 27, 2021
Schedule your appointment here: https://t.co/xDN3eqAkKN
Or call 734-544-6700 and request a Huron High School appointment.