Cloudy icon
59º

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan Medicine opens COVID-19 long haul clinics for adult, pediatric patients

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
Michigan Medicine
,
University of Michigan
,
C.S. Mott Children's Hospital
,
U of M
,
COVID
,
COVID-19
,
Coronavirus
,
Pandemic
,
Patient
,
Adult
,
Pediatric
,
Pediatrics
,
Long-Haulers
,
Symptoms
,
Conditions
,
Diabetes
,
Complications
,
Health System
,
Health
,
Clinic
,
COVID-19 Clinic
,
Washtenaw County
,
Michigan
Pediatric specialists at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.
Pediatric specialists at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. (Michigan Medicine)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine announced it is establishing clinics to provide care for patients experiencing post-COVID symptoms and complications, known as “long-haulers.”

These are adult and pediatric patients that continue to experience multi-organ long-term issues including cardiovascular, kidney, metabolic, mood, pulmonary and neurologic complications.

Recently, data has revealed that patients who only experienced mild COVID-19 cases still have a high risk of developing lasting complications.

More than 1,500 adults have been hospitalized at Michigan Medicine with severe COVID-19 -- and more than 60 percent of them have diabetes. Doctors at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital have also reported more than a dozen cases of persistent COVID symptoms in kids and teens, including fatigue and respiratory issues months after experiencing even a mild case of the novel virus.

“There is an urgent need to better understand the long-term complications of COVID-19 and provide specialized care for high-risk groups of patients’,” Michigan Medicine endocrinologist Rodica Pop-Busui and director of the adult clinic said in a release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, and of course those infected by the virus. Data suggests that 10-20% of those previously infected and over the acute phase of the infection have lingering symptoms that could be organ-based damage or a syndrome called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC),” chair of the department of Internal Medicine John M. Carethers said in a release.

“Dr. Busui has led assembling an outstanding multidisciplinary team of experts that cross multiple medical disciplines to create a one-stop evaluation and treatment approach clinic for patients afflicted with PASC.”

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: