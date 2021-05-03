Michigan Medicine opens COVID-19 long haul clinics for adult, pediatric patients

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine announced it is establishing clinics to provide care for patients experiencing post-COVID symptoms and complications, known as “long-haulers.”

These are adult and pediatric patients that continue to experience multi-organ long-term issues including cardiovascular, kidney, metabolic, mood, pulmonary and neurologic complications.

Recently, data has revealed that patients who only experienced mild COVID-19 cases still have a high risk of developing lasting complications.

More than 1,500 adults have been hospitalized at Michigan Medicine with severe COVID-19 -- and more than 60 percent of them have diabetes. Doctors at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital have also reported more than a dozen cases of persistent COVID symptoms in kids and teens, including fatigue and respiratory issues months after experiencing even a mild case of the novel virus.

“There is an urgent need to better understand the long-term complications of COVID-19 and provide specialized care for high-risk groups of patients’,” Michigan Medicine endocrinologist Rodica Pop-Busui and director of the adult clinic said in a release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, and of course those infected by the virus. Data suggests that 10-20% of those previously infected and over the acute phase of the infection have lingering symptoms that could be organ-based damage or a syndrome called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC),” chair of the department of Internal Medicine John M. Carethers said in a release.

“Dr. Busui has led assembling an outstanding multidisciplinary team of experts that cross multiple medical disciplines to create a one-stop evaluation and treatment approach clinic for patients afflicted with PASC.”

