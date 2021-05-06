Concordia University Ann Arbor to celebrate graduation in-person this weekend

Graduates jump for a photo on Central Campus, in front of The Chapel of the Holy Trinity.

ANN ARBOR – Nearly 150 candidates for graduation will cross graduation stage on May 9 during Concordia University Ann Arbor’s spring 2021 graduate and undergraduate commencement exercises.

The ceremonies mark the return to an in-person commencement for the university after the global COVID-19 pandemic forced celebrations online in spring 2020 and this past December.

To accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols, Concordia will host two separate commencement ceremonies this upcoming weekend. Each service will feature identical programs; ceremonies were duplicated for the purpose of allowing every graduate to cross the commencement stage to receive a diploma while adhering to coronavirus safety guidelines.

Each ceremony will run for approximately an hour. Guests and graduates are required to wear a mask, and are asked to clear the Field House as quickly as possible at the conclusion of the service to allow for proper air filtration and sanitizing ahead of the next commencement exercise.

To view and download the Spring 2021 Commencement Booklet, click here.

Sunday, May 9—Graduation Ceremonies

Tickets and masks required for in-person attendance