Washtenaw County partners with area schools to offer COVID vaccines for 12-15 age group

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department has partnered with Washtenaw Intermediate School District to offer the Pfizer vaccine for students ages 12-15 at pop-up events in local schools.
The sites will be operated alongside the county’s mass vaccination site at Eastern Michigan University that is open Wednesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but each day a limited number of walk-in doses will be available. To schedule an appointment at the EMU site, click here.
Below are the locations, dates and times for upcoming pop-up vaccine events:
Ypsilanti Community High School
- When: May 14 from 1-6 p.m.
- Address: 2095 Packard St in Ypsilanti
- Open to anyone 12 +
- Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
- Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.
Huron High School
- When: May 20 from 3-7 p.m.
- Address: 2727 Fuller Rd. in Ann Arbor
- Open to anyone 12 +
- Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
- Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.
Washtenaw County Health Department
- When: May 21 from 9-11:30 a.m.
- Address: 555 Towner in Ypsilanti
- Open to anyone 12+
- Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
- Arabic interpreters will be on site
- Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.
Whitmore Lake High School
- When: May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 7430 Whitmore Lake Rd
- Open to anyone 12+
- Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
- Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.
Lincoln Athletic Building
- When: May 24 from 3-7 p.m.
- Address: 7267 Willis Rd in Ypsilanti
- Open to anyone 12+
- Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
- Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.
Dexter Schools - location TBA
- When: May 25 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- Open to anyone 12+
- Shots available: Pfizer
- Scheduling info TBA
Milan High School
- When: May 25 from 3-7 p.m.
- Address: 200 Big Red Drive in Milan
- Open to anyone 12+
- Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
- To make an appointment, click here.
- Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.
Chelsea Schools - location TBA
- When: May 26 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- Open to anyone 12+
- Shots available: Pfizer
- Scheduling info TBA
Manchester Jr & Sr High School
- When: May 27 from 3-6:30 p.m.
- Address: 20500 Dutch Rd. in Manchester
- Open to anyone 12+
- Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
- Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.
Saline High School
- When: May 27 from 3-6 p.m.
- Address: 1300 Campus Pkwy in Saline
- Open to anyone 12+
- Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
- Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.