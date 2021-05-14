Partly Cloudy icon
68º

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County partners with area schools to offer COVID vaccines for 12-15 age group

County announces various pop-up sites

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
Ypsilanti
,
Dexter
,
Milan
,
Manchester
,
Saline
,
Chelsea
,
Washtenaw County
,
Washtenaw Intermediate School District
,
WISD
,
Vaccine
,
COVID Vaccine
,
COVID-19 Vaccine
,
Children
,
Students
,
Adolescents
,
Teenagers
,
Families
,
Community
,
Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics
,
Vaccine Clinic
,
Vaccination
,
COVID
,
COVID-19
,
Pandemic
,
Coronavirus
,
Health
,
Safety
,
Washtenaw County Health Department
Olivia Edwards, left, 13, of Flourtown, Pa., gets a bandage from registered nurse Philene Moore after getting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Olivia Edwards, left, 13, of Flourtown, Pa., gets a bandage from registered nurse Philene Moore after getting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department has partnered with Washtenaw Intermediate School District to offer the Pfizer vaccine for students ages 12-15 at pop-up events in local schools.

The sites will be operated alongside the county’s mass vaccination site at Eastern Michigan University that is open Wednesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but each day a limited number of walk-in doses will be available. To schedule an appointment at the EMU site, click here.

Below are the locations, dates and times for upcoming pop-up vaccine events:

Ypsilanti Community High School

  • When: May 14 from 1-6 p.m.
  • Address: 2095 Packard St in Ypsilanti
  • Open to anyone 12 +
  • Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
  • To schedule an appointment, click here.
  • Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Huron High School

  • When: May 20 from 3-7 p.m.
  • Address: 2727 Fuller Rd. in Ann Arbor
  • Open to anyone 12 +
  • Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
  • To schedule an appointment, click here.
  • Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Washtenaw County Health Department

  • When: May 21 from 9-11:30 a.m.
  • Address: 555 Towner in Ypsilanti
  • Open to anyone 12+
  • Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
  • Arabic interpreters will be on site
  • To schedule an appointment, click here.
  • Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Whitmore Lake High School

  • When: May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Address: 7430 Whitmore Lake Rd
  • Open to anyone 12+
  • Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
  • To schedule an appointment, click here.
  • Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Lincoln Athletic Building

  • When: May 24 from 3-7 p.m.
  • Address: 7267 Willis Rd in Ypsilanti
  • Open to anyone 12+
  • Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
  • To schedule an appointment, click here.
  • Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Dexter Schools - location TBA

  • When: May 25 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Open to anyone 12+
  • Shots available: Pfizer
  • Scheduling info TBA

Milan High School

  • When: May 25 from 3-7 p.m.
  • Address: 200 Big Red Drive in Milan
  • Open to anyone 12+
  • Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
  • To make an appointment, click here.
  • Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Chelsea Schools - location TBA

  • When: May 26 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Open to anyone 12+
  • Shots available: Pfizer
  • Scheduling info TBA

Manchester Jr & Sr High School

  • When: May 27 from 3-6:30 p.m.
  • Address: 20500 Dutch Rd. in Manchester
  • Open to anyone 12+
  • Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
  • To schedule an appointment, click here.
  • Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Saline High School

  • When: May 27 from 3-6 p.m.
  • Address: 1300 Campus Pkwy in Saline
  • Open to anyone 12+
  • Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)
  • To schedule an appointment, click here.
  • Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: