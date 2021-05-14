Washtenaw County partners with area schools to offer COVID vaccines for 12-15 age group

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Olivia Edwards, left, 13, of Flourtown, Pa., gets a bandage from registered nurse Philene Moore after getting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department has partnered with Washtenaw Intermediate School District to offer the Pfizer vaccine for students ages 12-15 at pop-up events in local schools.

The sites will be operated alongside the county’s mass vaccination site at Eastern Michigan University that is open Wednesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but each day a limited number of walk-in doses will be available. To schedule an appointment at the EMU site, click here.

Below are the locations, dates and times for upcoming pop-up vaccine events:

Ypsilanti Community High School

When: May 14 from 1-6 p.m.

Address: 2095 Packard St in Ypsilanti

Open to anyone 12 +

Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)

To schedule an appointment, click here

Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Huron High School

When: May 20 from 3-7 p.m.

Address: 2727 Fuller Rd. in Ann Arbor

Open to anyone 12 +

Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)

To schedule an appointment, click here

Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Washtenaw County Health Department

When: May 21 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Address: 555 Towner in Ypsilanti

Open to anyone 12+

Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)

Arabic interpreters will be on site

To schedule an appointment, click here

Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Whitmore Lake High School

When: May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 7430 Whitmore Lake Rd

Open to anyone 12+

Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)

To schedule an appointment, click here

Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Lincoln Athletic Building

When: May 24 from 3-7 p.m.

Address: 7267 Willis Rd in Ypsilanti

Open to anyone 12+

Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)

To schedule an appointment, click here

Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Dexter Schools - location TBA

When: May 25 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Open to anyone 12+

Shots available: Pfizer

Scheduling info TBA

Milan High School

When: May 25 from 3-7 p.m.

Address: 200 Big Red Drive in Milan

Open to anyone 12+

Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)

To make an appointment, click here

Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Chelsea Schools - location TBA

Ad

When: May 26 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Open to anyone 12+

Shots available: Pfizer

Scheduling info TBA

Manchester Jr & Sr High School

When: May 27 from 3-6:30 p.m.

Address: 20500 Dutch Rd. in Manchester

Open to anyone 12+

Shots available: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+)

To schedule an appointment, click here

Appointments are preferred, but a limited number of walk-in doses will be available.

Saline High School