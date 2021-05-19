Pittsfield Township police arrest man on suspicion of driving impaired, stealing from construction site

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Pittsfield Township police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of driving while impaired and stealing supplies from a construction site.

Officials were called at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday (May 18) to the Ridgewood Apartments in the 4100 block of Chester Drive in Pittsfield Township, according to authorities.

A 911 caller gave police a description of the man and said he was loading supplies from a construction area into a vehicle, officials said.

Officers located the man and the vehicle described, and he was taken into custody, police said. They recovered the stolen property, and the man confessed to taking it, according to police.

Authorities said they took the 30-year-old Pittsfield Township man to the Washtenaw County Jail on a charge of operating while impaired. he was released pending charges for the larceny, officials said.