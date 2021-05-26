A4 Cicada Challenge: Bring on the bugs!

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – They have arrived!

After 17 years of anticipation, Brood X cicadas are finally emerging from their long nap and they’re taking over.

According to Howard Russell, an entomologist with Michigan State University, Washtenaw County is a prime spot for cicada-spotting so we want you to show us your best cicada photos.

Got the noisy insects in your garden? Show us! Snapped a shot of cicadas swarming in the park? We want to see that too!

Here’s the deal:

Our A4 Cicada Challenge runs from Wednesday, May 26 to noon on Sunday, June 13.

You can submit as many photos as you want BUT they must feature cicadas in some way.

Winners will be featured in an article after the end of the photo challenge.

So what are you waiting for?

Show us your cicadas!