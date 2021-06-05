Packard Health $8 million expansion plan receives boost

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – From 2015-2019, the number of patients using Packard Health doubled and the health center saw a 92% increase in annual visits.

In response, it is expanding this summer to meet the needs of the growing number of Washtenaw County community members using its services.

Packard Health provides a range of health services to underinsured and underserved community members and works with more than 12,000 patients through two Ann Arbor locations, one Ypsilanti location and satellite locations within the county.

This summer the original health care facility on Packard Road will relocate to 2650 Carpenter Road. The new building has more than twice the square footage as the original and will allow for state-of-the-art care, said Packard Health in a release.

The expansion plan also includes adding a fourth health care facility and 10 acres at 5200 Venture Drive in Pittsfield Township during the Fall of 2022. The building and surrounding property were donated to Packard Health in late 2019 by NuStep founders Dick and Norma Sarns who have supported the health center for over 25 years.

“We have invested in Packard Health because we believe in its mission. We support its vision. said Norma Sarns said in the release. “At Packard Health, all patients are treated with dignity and respect.”

In 2020, the health center launched its Campaign for Expansion. The $8 million fundraising campaign is just $1 million shy of its goal thanks to an anonymous challenge match donor and donations from private community members, foundations and corporations.

The campaign is receiving a boost by a $250,000 Challenge Match offered by Duo Security co-founders, Linh and Dug Song.

Having started May 15, gifts and pledges will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to a total of $250,000 through the Song Family Fund held at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, Packard Health said.

“We deeply appreciate Packard’s longstanding commitment to making quality, affordable health care accessible to all people in our community. The global pandemic has exposed systemic injustices and magnified inequities experienced by so many. Good health is a critical building block for improving quality of life and addressing social injustice. We are pleased to be able to help Packard Health overcome disparities in health care today, while building a more equitable future for people in our community,” said the Songs in a release.

Approximately 52,000 people live below the poverty line in the county and many other community members are without health insurance, according to Packard Health. It works with Delonis Center, Avalon Housing at Miller Manor, Dawn Farm, Home of New Vision, Food Gatherers, Corner Health Center, Washtenaw County Community Mental Health, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital, Michigan Medicine and other community organizations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the health center has also helped to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to the Washtenaw County community.

