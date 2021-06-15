Ann Arbor Art Fair seeks temporary staff, volunteers

ANN ARBOR – We’re about four weeks away from Art Fair -- yes, four weeks.

After the fair’s organizers reversed their decision to cancel due to lifted COVID restrictions, they found themselves in a race against time to plan the largest juried art fair in the nation.

Sure, this year’s fair will run three days instead of its typical four, but it’s still a massive event to pull off.

Want to get involved? Two of the three fairs are currently searching for staff and volunteers to help ensure things run smoothly July 15-17.

Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair

The Guild, which runs the Summer Art Fair portion of the event, is now hiring for a full-time Event Operations Manager. The organization hosts several art fairs each year throughout Southeast Michigan and Ohio.

For the first time ever, The Guild will be taking over the South University section of the event after the South University Area Association dissolved in December.

Temporary staff positions for the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair include:

To apply, click here.

To complete the Summer Art Fair’s volunteer form, click here.

Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original

Colloquially known as “The Original,” the Street Art Fair is also in search of some extra help this season. It will be posting job openings for its operations crew later today. To check those listings, click here.

The Original is also in need of numerous volunteers ages 14 and up, including water runners, booth sitters, floaters and more.

To complete the volunteer form, click here.

