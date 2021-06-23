Residents urged to share environmental concerns through conservation survey

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Washtenaw County residents could win $100 Visa gift cards for sharing their concerns about area natural resources and environmental issues through a new survey from the Washtenaw County Conservation District.

Every five years, the local government agency gathers responses to gauge environmental concerns, how the agency is used and how it can help residents.

Originally, postcards were sent to 6,000 county residents with online survey information.

On Wednesday, that online survey will be opened to the public through the WCCD website until June 30.

Those who respond and leave their contact information have a chance to win one of 10 visa gift cards worth $100, WCCD said in a release.

The agency works with landowners and businesses, among others, to manage natural resources in Washtenaw County. It received taxpayer funds for the first time in 2020 after county residents approved a 6-year millage giving WCCD an estimated $348,000 per year of financial support.

“Survey responses from Washtenaw County residents will directly impact how tax dollars will be spent. The data will be used to inform WCCD’s strategic plan for the next five years and guide the types of programs and assistance offered,” WCCD said.

Residents should only submit one survey response.

Individual answers will stay private but location information, such as township or city, will be shared with local government or non-profit organization partners, WCCD said.

Those with questions should call 734-302-8715 or send an email to info@washtenawcd.org