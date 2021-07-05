Here’s where Washtenaw County Health Department will have COVID-19 vaccine clinics in July

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A nurse prepares doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at an inoculation center operated by the Portuguese armed forces at Lisbon University's sports stadium, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The Lisbon region's recent surge in COVID-19 cases is powering ahead, with new infections pushing Portugal's number of daily cases to a four-month high, as a report by health experts found fault with the government's pandemic response. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Still need to get your COVID-19 jab? The Washtenaw County Health Department is still offering free vaccinations to community members at several vaccination pop-up clinics.

All of the July pop-ups are offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some will also have the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, while others will have the Moderna vaccine.

Young community members age 12 and older are able to get the Pfizer vaccine. Adults age 18 and older can receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Community members can register at the links below, by going to the WCHD website or by calling 734-544-6700.

Here’s where you can find upcoming COVID-19 clinics:

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (120 S. State St., Ann Arbor)

Tuesday, July 6: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Offering Moderna or Johnson & Johnson

Scheduled at http://bit.ly/FUMCvax or walk-in.

Second doses will be given at the Health Department at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.

RAWSONVILLE ELEMENTARY (3110 S. Grove St., Ypsilanti)

Thursday, July 8: 3-5 p.m.

Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Walk-in clinic. No appointments needed.

WESTRIDGE MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY (1515 Ridge Rd., Superior Charter Township)

Friday, July 9: 5-8 p.m.

Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Walk-in clinic. No appointments needed.

SCIO FARMS MOBILE HOME PARK (6655 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor)

Thursday, July 15: 3-5 p.m.

Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Walk-in clinic. No appointments needed.

Vaccine clinics are also held between 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Health Department at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.

Learn more about the Health Department clinics at washtenaw.org/3269/COVID-19-Vaccination.