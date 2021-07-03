2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair: Parking 101

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Ann Arbor Art Fair is back on.

This year, the nationally-known event will take place for three days from July 15-17.

Although collectively called Art Fair, the massive fair is now made up of three separate fairs, instead of four. The Ann Arbor Summer Art absorbed the South University Art Fair back in March.

New to Art Fair? Check this out: First look: 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair map

With the event quickly approaching, it’s time to start planning how to get around.

Here’s our Art Fair parking 101:

PARKING STRUCTURES

If you’re planning on leaving your car in a structure, you’ll pay a pretty penny for the convenience.

Daily event parking rates of $18 will be in place July 15-17 at all city-owned public parking locations, said the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in a recent newsletter.

Rates will drop to $9 after 5 p.m.

The fee can be paid any time after parking. Drivers can make cash or credit payments at pay-on-foot machines or pay with credit at exit lanes, the DDA said.

BUSES

If you’re local to Ann Arbor, consider taking one of TheRide buses downtown. Adult fare for a single ride costs $1.50 and a day pass costs $4.50.

Check out TheRide bus routes here.

SHUTTLES

Tree Town visitors trying to avoid event rates can park at the Briarwood Mall or Huron High School for free and take a shuttle downtown.

Round trip shuttle tickets cost $5. Children under 5-years-old and below can ride for free, the Art Fair website says.

Air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible shuttles will run every 10-15 minutes from:

9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 15 and 16

9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 17

While service animals are allowed on the shuttles, pets are not.

Read: Ann Arbor Art Fair seeks temporary staff, volunteers

The Huron High School bus will stop at Fletcher and Washington streets; South University and Forest streets.

The Briarwood Mall bus will stop at Main Street at William Street, and State Street near South University Street.

Art Fair visitors can return to both parking locations from either shuttle bus, according to the event’s website.

Huron High School is at 2727 Fuller Road.

Briarwood Mall is 100 Circle Drive.

Check out this map of the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair.