Here are the 4 artists performing at The Ark stages during Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – The Ark, in partnership with the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, will be presenting four artists on two stages during the fair.

Presented by DTE, the Summer Sounds stages will be set up at the corner of South State and South University and at the corner of Main and Liberty streets.

Here’s the lineup:

State Street Stage

London Beck : Thursday, July 15 at 3 p.m.

RFD Boys : Friday, July 16 at 3 p.m.

Jill Jack: Saturday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

Main Street Stage

RFD Boys: Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

Jill Jack: Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m.

Nadim Azzam: Saturday, July 17 at 4 p.m.

Up-and-comer London Beck is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer who has been headlining at local venues like the Blind Pig and Ypsi Pride. Their music draws influence from across the musical spectrum, including soul, jazz, pop and hip hop.

The RFD Boys perform at The Ark in 2019. (Andy Rogers)

Local favorites the RFD Boys have been performing together since 1969, when they were still students at the University of Michigan. They’ve been the house bluegrass band at The Ark for the last 30 years and their performances have taken them as far as Germany, France and Australia. Get ready for some toe tappin’ fun.

Huntington Woods native Jill Jack has played music for decades and has performed to sold out crowds and opened for world-renowned acts with her band numerous times. Jack calls her sound Americana, which encompasses rock, pop, country, blues and folk.

Ann Arborite Nadim Azzam rose to fame quickly with his high-energy hip hop and jazz fusion sets. In 2016, he toured college campuses promoting coexistence with Jewish reggae artist Matisyahu.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair will take place July 15-17 and will span 30 blocks in the downtown area.

