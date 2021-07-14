VegBash festival to take over Washtenaw County Fairgrounds this weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Love veggies? This event was made for you.

Starting Friday, vegans, vegetarians and vegetable lovers can celebrate plant-based living at the fifth annual Great Lakes Regional VegBash at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds.

In 2020, the food festival was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, it will take place from Friday, July 16, to Sunday, July 18. Participants will be able to sample food and baked goods from plant-based concessions, shop cruelty-free vendors, listen to live music and learn about local animal sanctuaries and shelters.

The festival will take place rain or shine as many activities will either be indoors or under a pavilion, says the VegBash website.

Here’s what you need to know:

When:

Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where:

Washtenaw County Fairgrounds, 5505 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd

Costs:

Adult tickets cost $12 or $11 for seniors 65 and older if bought in advance. Tickets for children ages 6-12 cost $7. Admission is free for those ages 5 and younger.

Adult and senior ticket prices will increase by $1 if bought the day off the event.

Paid admissions receive $5 in food vouchers for participating vendors.

Parking is free.

Get tickets and learn more here.