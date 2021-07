ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man in his 30s was struck by a car and killed while riding a motorcycle in Ann Arbor, police said.

Officials said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Packard and Springbrook streets.

Investigators said the vehicle that hit the man left the scene after the crash. Police located the vehicle and interviewed the driver. Nobody has been taken into custody at this time, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.