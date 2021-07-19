Ann Arbor District Library to start outdoor storytimes

The Ann Arbor District Library will kick off Outdoor Storytimes on July 20, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – If there’s one thing I’ve missed as a parent with small children during the pandemic, it’s Ann Arbor District Library’s storytimes.

They’re a perfect opportunity to get outside the house, let your kids get their sillies out and meet other local families.

AADL will be relaunching these fun sessions outdoors at its Downtown Library and Westgate branch starting July 20.

Look out for the big tent outside the buildings. The storytimes will take place on pavement, so families are encouraged to bring a blanket or mat to sit on.

Below are the dates and times:

Downtown Outdoor Storytimes

Westgate Outdoor Storytimes

AADL will be posting rain dates on its website in case of inclement weather.