Ann Arbor Police Department hiring new, experienced officers

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department has announced it is currently hiring for both entry level and mid-level officers.

According to the job posting, candidates are considered entry level when they have less than two years experience in a sworn position in law enforcement, while lateral officer candidates have more than two years experience.

All applicants must first fill out an online application before being considered for the next step in the hiring process.

Here’s the job description:

“This is a sworn law enforcement position that involves protecting life and property through enforcement of laws and ordinances. Work involves responsibility for performing assigned police work of varying difficulty utilizing community oriented/problem solving techniques which include: community engagement, resource development, the enforcement of laws and ordinances, crime prevention, detection and investigation, apprehension of violators, preservation of order, and related police functions.

Ad

“Frequently involves the performance of hazardous and strenuous tasks and the exercise of initiative and judgment in various situations endangering life or property.”

The Ann Arbor Police Department has a total staff of 147, of which 122 are sworn police officers.

Units within the AAPD include:

Uniform patrol

Detective section

Metro SWAT

Hostage negotiation team

Under water search and rescue

Polygraph

Computer forensics

Traffic services unit

K9 unit

Motorcycle and bicycle patrols

Community engagement unit

For more information and to apply, click here.