Ann Arbor votes to ban sale of new fur products in city

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – City council members in Ann Arbor unanimously voted to ban the sale of new fur products within the city.

“This is a historic move, I would say, because this is the first time that a piece of legislation like this has been passed in a major fur producing state,” said Molly Tamulevich, director of the Michigan Humane Society.

Tamulevich believes the new legislation is a important step in the right direction for animal welfare.

“The fur industry is an animal welfare disaster. It’s incredibly cruel. It’s one of those issues that’s been a flashpoint of controversy for so long simply because it is so cruel,” she said.

She also calls the new ban a compromise that sits at the intersection of publicwelfare, health and safety.

“Mink farms in particular have been a hot bed for COVID-19 infections. The virus can spread very easily back and forth between mink and humans,” Tamulevich said.

The sale of pelts from cows, sheep and deer are fine as of now, but residents living in Ann Arbor are at least happy this new ban is now in place.

“Rapidly growing public concern for animal welfare is leading fashion brands, city, states and entire countries away from selling animal fur. The future is fur free. It’s going out of fashion,” one woman said during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Used fur sales are permitted as of now. This also does not at all apply to tribal communities. Tamulevich said she wants to see other cities will follow suit.

