Washtenaw County Health Department offers booster doses to immunocompromised residents

FILE - In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Wednesday, Aug. 11. The advice comes as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Residents of Washtenaw County with compromised immune systems can now receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Last week a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel unanimously recommended that individuals considered immunocompromised who received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should get an additional third dose.

Starting Tuesday, those in need can receive the extra jabs during COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Health Department from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Conditions that qualify include those being actively treated for cancer, advanced or untreated HIV, moderate or severe immunodeficiency syndromes or those taking immuno-suppressing medications. Recipients of solid organ transplants and stem cell transplants are also recommended to receive the booster dose.

Those who may need an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose should first speak with their primary care doctor or medical team to see if or when the shot is needed, the Health Department said on Twitter.

Community members who are not immunocompromised do not need the booster dose as of now, the Washtenaw County Health Department said.

The Health Department is at 555 Towner St., Ypsilanti.

