Here are the winning designs of Ann Arbor’s ‘Saving Energy’ sticker contest

Winners will receive $200, have designs featured at events around Tree Town

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three winners have been named in the City of Ann Arbor’s sustainability-focused “Saving Energy” sticker contest.

Back in June, the city’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations put out a call for designs from Tree Town student artists. The contest was intended to increase community awareness about the importance of saving energy.

Ann Arbor students in grades K-12 submitted their designs, which were then narrowed down by a panel of judges to nine finalists.

More than 500 community members cast votes between August 6-12 for their favorite design in three categories, the city said.

Here are the winners:

  • Siddhi Venkatesh – Abbott Elementary School
  • Claire Wang – Clague Middle School
  • Linda Yang - Pioneer High School

The three winners will receive $200 and have their ideas featured at A2ZERO events. A2ZERO is the city’s plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

Winning designs will also be made into stickers and buttons and turned into online badges for the Ann Arbor District LIbrary’s interactive 2022 Summer Game.

Learn more about the A2ZERO plan here.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

