Eastern Michigan University requires weekly COVID testing for non-vaccinated students on campus

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University announced its Students Stay Safe program Tuesday, which aims to minimize potential exposure to coronavirus among students, staff and faculty.

Starting Monday, the program requires all students that attend on-campus classes who are not vaccinated against COVID to be tested weekly.

“As we approach the start of the fall semester, the University continues to evaluate guidance from local and state health agencies to assess the best tools available to promote health and wellness for our campus community,” said EMU president James Smith.

You can read Smith’s full message to campus here.

Students who choose to be vaccinated against COVID and report their vaccination status through EMU’s Vaccine Certification system are not required to undergo regular testing.

“We encourage all members of the campus community to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Smith. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and free.”

School officials said unvaccinated students who attend at least one class with an on-campus component must undergo weekly COVID testing.

Free COVID testing is available on campus.

More information on EMU’s Students Stay Safe program can be found on its official website here.

