Michigan police: Semi truck driver killed in M-14 crash with 3 other semis was ‘traveling too fast’

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on M-14 in Ann Arbor

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The scene of an Aug. 30, 2021, fatal crash involving four semi trucks on M-14 near Miller Road in Ann Arbor Township. (Michigan State Police)

ANN ARBOR, Mich.Police say a semi truck driver who was killed in a crash Monday afternoon caused the crash by traveling too fast on M-14 in a construction zone.

A man, identified as 50-year-old Matthew Budnik from Ypsilanti, was killed in a crash Monday that involved four semi trucks on eastbound M-14 near Miller Road in Ann Arbor.

Police say Budnik, who was transporting sand in the semi truck, was traveling too fast on M-14 in a construction zone while traffic was slowing down/at a standstill, causing the crash. Budnik was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle amid the crash.

Two other people were injured in the crash, but their identities and conditions have not been released.

No other details have been released. Photos of the crash can be seen below.

