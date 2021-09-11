Football game, 9/11 ceremony to close streets in downtown Ann Arbor Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, several streets in downtown Ann Arbor will be closed due to a morning ceremony in honor of 9/11 and an evening football game at the Big House.
Between 8:30-11:30 a.m., North Fifth Avenue between Ann and Huron streets will be closed for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Hosted by the Ann Arbor First Department, the event will honor the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters that died as a result of the Sept. 1, 2001 attacks.
The 45-minute ceremony starts at 9:45 a.m.
Later in the day roads near the Big House will be closed as the Michigan Wolverines host the Washington Huskies for a night game.
Closures will begin three hours before game time and last until the end of the game, according to a notice from the City of Ann Arbor.
A southbound South Main Street closure will start one hour before the 8 p.m. game and last until the game ends.
Here’s what will be closed:
- East Keech Street from South Main Street to Greene Street
- The westbound right turn lane of East Stadium Boulevard (turning onto South Main Street), south of Michigan Stadium.
- South Main Street will be closed to both local and through traffic from Stadium Boulevard to Pauline.
- Access will be to parking permit holders on Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets
