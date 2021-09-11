Partly Cloudy icon
65º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Football game, 9/11 ceremony to close streets in downtown Ann Arbor Saturday

Avoid these road closures or risk dealing with traffic

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Traffic, Ann Arbor Fire Department, 9/11, Ceremony, Ann Arbor Events, Events, Football, Michigan Wolverines, Wolverines, University Of Michigan, Michigan Football, Road Closures, Parking, Parking Restrictions, Game Day, Home Game, Go Blue, Ann Arbor Sports
[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]
[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, several streets in downtown Ann Arbor will be closed due to a morning ceremony in honor of 9/11 and an evening football game at the Big House.

Between 8:30-11:30 a.m., North Fifth Avenue between Ann and Huron streets will be closed for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Hosted by the Ann Arbor First Department, the event will honor the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters that died as a result of the Sept. 1, 2001 attacks.

The 45-minute ceremony starts at 9:45 a.m.

Read: Ann Arbor Fire Department honoring 9/11 firefighters

Later in the day roads near the Big House will be closed as the Michigan Wolverines host the Washington Huskies for a night game.

Closures will begin three hours before game time and last until the end of the game, according to a notice from the City of Ann Arbor.

A southbound South Main Street closure will start one hour before the 8 p.m. game and last until the game ends.

Here’s what will be closed:

  • East Keech Street from South Main Street to Greene Street
  • The westbound right turn lane of East Stadium Boulevard (turning onto South Main Street), south of Michigan Stadium.
  • South Main Street will be closed to both local and through traffic from Stadium Boulevard to Pauline.
  • Access will be to parking permit holders on Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets

Read: Michigan football desperately needs signature non-conference win over Washington

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email