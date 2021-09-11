Football game, 9/11 ceremony to close streets in downtown Ann Arbor Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, several streets in downtown Ann Arbor will be closed due to a morning ceremony in honor of 9/11 and an evening football game at the Big House.

Between 8:30-11:30 a.m., North Fifth Avenue between Ann and Huron streets will be closed for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Hosted by the Ann Arbor First Department, the event will honor the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters that died as a result of the Sept. 1, 2001 attacks.

The 45-minute ceremony starts at 9:45 a.m.

Read: Ann Arbor Fire Department honoring 9/11 firefighters

Later in the day roads near the Big House will be closed as the Michigan Wolverines host the Washington Huskies for a night game.

Closures will begin three hours before game time and last until the end of the game, according to a notice from the City of Ann Arbor.

Ad

A southbound South Main Street closure will start one hour before the 8 p.m. game and last until the game ends.

Here’s what will be closed:

East Keech Street from South Main Street to Greene Street

The westbound right turn lane of East Stadium Boulevard (turning onto South Main Street), south of Michigan Stadium.

South Main Street will be closed to both local and through traffic from Stadium Boulevard to Pauline.

Access will be to parking permit holders on Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets

Read: Michigan football desperately needs signature non-conference win over Washington