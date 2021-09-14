Watch Michigan Marching Band’s spectacular 9/11 tribute

Aerial view of the Michigan Marching Band's halftime show at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Sept. 11, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – If you weren’t at Saturday’s football game and instead were tuning in on TV, you missed the Michigan Marching Band’s show-stopping halftime performance.

The highly-anticipated event, which the band’s director promised would be the most extravagant, elaborate and spectacular live program presented at any football game, was not broadcast.

The performance included an impressive light show, with each member of the 400-strong marching band carrying an illuminated device onto the field, from glowing orbs to illuminated umbrellas and high-powered flashlights.

Field view of the Michigan Marching Band's halftime show on Sept. 11, 2021. (Michigan Marching Band)

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, “We Remember” was produced by Tim Durant of Los Angeles-based Durant Design. Durant has numerous live events on his resume, including NFL performances, the Winter Olympic Games and one of Paul McCartney’s tours.

Saturday’s program took more than six months to design and plan, and was made possible by donors and marching band fans Bill and Janelle Sykes, whose son is a member of the trumpet section.

Ad

Field view of the Michigan Marching Band's halftime performance at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021. (Michigan Marching Band)

The show’s lineup included the following songs:

“Summon The Heroes,” John Williams

“Mambo” (West Side Story), Leonard Bernstein

New York Medley: “New York State of Mind,” Billy Joel; and “Empire State of Mind,” Angela Hunte, Alicia Keys, Alexander Shuckburgh, Bert Keyes, Janet Sewell-Ulepic, Shawn Carter and Sylvia Robinson

“Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

Watch the full performance:

This story was first published in the A4 newsletter. To get local stories and insights straight into your inbox, sign up for our newsletter below: