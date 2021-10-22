Three Ann Arbor schools to go remote on Friday amid staffing shortage

ANN ARBOR – Forsythe Middle School and Huron and Skyline high schools will go fully remote on Friday, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift announced on Thursday night in an email to the school communities.

Swift said the decision to move to remote, asynchronous learning for one day was due to “high levels of staff illness and absences across all of the AAPS.”

“This is an emergency measure made necessary due to numerous unfilled positions across the district and an inability to fully staff our schools for tomorrow,” wrote Swift. “Taking this step to remote learning with these three schools that were most critically impacted by staffing challenges, will allow the AAPS to redeploy substitute personnel to assist with the shortage of staff across other buildings and stretch the resources to staff the remaining schools.”

Earlier this month, Pittsfield and Burns Park elementary schools shifted to remote learning for several days after the Washtenaw County Health Department identified COVID outbreaks within the schools.

Ad

AAPS continues to hold regular virtual job fairs to fill numerous teacher and personnel positions. This, as states across the country are reporting teacher and staff shortages exacerbated by the pandemic.