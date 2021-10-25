Cloudy icon
47º
wdiv logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Bakehouse46 opens in former Ann Arbor Cupcake Station location

Don’t worry, there are still cupcakes

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Eats, Food, Bakery, Cupcakes, Cupcake Station, Blakes Farms, Coffee, Sandwiches, Ann Arbor Restaurants, Blakehouse46, Bagels, Ann Arbor Events
The Bakehouse46 location in Ann Arbor, Michigan opened in late October.
The Bakehouse46 location in Ann Arbor, Michigan opened in late October. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Having opened on Friday, Bakehouse46 is the newest member of the Ann Arbor food scene.

A collaborative venture by the Michigan companies Cupcake Station and Blakes Farms, the Liberty Street location sells a range of items including specialty cupcakes and Blakes Farms cider mill and doughnuts.

Hungry eaters can sip coffee or order sandwiches, cookies, bagels, ice cream and homemade fudge, as well as specialty caramel apples made with apples grown at Blake’s Apple Orchard in Armada.

As the third metro Detroit location the chain has opened, the Ann Arbor location joins sister spaces in Rochester and Birmingham.

The Tree Town location is open between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Bakehouse46 is at 116 E. Liberty Street.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email