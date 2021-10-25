Bakehouse46 opens in former Ann Arbor Cupcake Station location

The Bakehouse46 location in Ann Arbor, Michigan opened in late October.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Having opened on Friday, Bakehouse46 is the newest member of the Ann Arbor food scene.

A collaborative venture by the Michigan companies Cupcake Station and Blakes Farms, the Liberty Street location sells a range of items including specialty cupcakes and Blakes Farms cider mill and doughnuts.

Hungry eaters can sip coffee or order sandwiches, cookies, bagels, ice cream and homemade fudge, as well as specialty caramel apples made with apples grown at Blake’s Apple Orchard in Armada.

As the third metro Detroit location the chain has opened, the Ann Arbor location joins sister spaces in Rochester and Birmingham.

The Tree Town location is open between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Bakehouse46 is at 116 E. Liberty Street.