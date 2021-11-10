Salvation Army to host Red Kettle Kickoff at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR – The Salvation Army of Washtenaw County is partnering for another year with Briarwood Mall to host the Washtenaw County Hope Marches on Kettle Kickoff on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Majors Brian and Katrina Goodwill of the Washtenaw County Salvation Army will speak at the event about the ongoing challenges members of the community face during the COVID-19 pandemic and how the community can rally to support those in need.

This year’s event will bring The Salvation Army’s iconic kettles to storefronts and street corners across Washtenaw County through Dec. 24.

Donations can also be made virtually at www.onlineredkettle.org, by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY or by texting the word “GIFT” to 24365.

“We all know that these past 20 months have been incredibly difficult in so many different ways for our friends and neighbors here in Washtenaw County,” Washtenaw County Corps Officer Major Brian Goodwill said in a release. “That’s why this fund raising effort is so important.

“Our goal is to raise $150,000 locally throughout Washtenaw in our Red Kettles, which we’ll be able to use throughout 2022 to support families who are looking for hope in the face of hunger or possible housing evictions. Giving to our Red Kettle Campaign is really all about helping us to help them.”

In addition to the red kettle campaign, the Salvation Army is kicking off its annual Angel Tree Program. The campaign allows community members to select an angel tag with information about a local child and suggested donated items, including gender and size.

Donations for the Angel Tree Program can be dropped off at California Pizza Kitchen inside Briarwood Mall or at the Salvation Army at 100 Arbana Dr. in Ann Arbor.

For more information about the Salvation Army of Washtenaw County, visit washtenawsa.org.