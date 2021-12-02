Ann Arbor high schools addressing ‘concerning social media posts,’ allowing students to go home

ANN ARBOR – In the wake of the deadly shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, schools around Metro Detroit have been on high alert, with some closing altogether as officials and law enforcement interpret possible threatening social media posts.

The same concern has reached high schools in Ann Arbor, and the district has said that students are being allowed to go home at this time.

“We’re not closing our buildings but we’re very much understanding if parents want to take their kids out or if kids have left because of these concerns,” said Ann Arbor Public Schools director of communications Andrew Cluley.

Cluley said the district is currently working with the Ann Arbor Police Department, but noted that what appears to be the same image is being posted online and tied to schools across Southeast Michigan.

In an email to the Pioneer High School community, Class Principal Kevin Hudson said that AAPD is providing the school with additional patrols on campus on Thursday and encouraged anyone who comes across an online threat to use the district’s reporting platform OK2SAY.

Reports can be made to law enforcement and the district by texting 652729 (OK2SAY), calling 855-5OK-2SAY or emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov.