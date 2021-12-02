Some SE Michigan schools temporarily close following Oxford High School shooting

Following the devastating Oxford High School shooting earlier this week, several schools across Southeast Michigan are increasing police presence or temporarily closing their buildings as they deal with their own threats.
A 15-year-old student at Oxford High School, Ethan Crumbley, was arraigned as an adult Wednesday on several charges in the fatal shooting of four fellow students, in addition to shooting and injuring seven other people.
Officials say that after a school shooting occurs in a community, similar threats often pop up at nearby schools and districts.
Oxford High School has closed for the remainder of the week following the tragedy. Some nearby schools and districts are adjusting their operations in response to threats aimed at their schools.
As of Thursday, Dec. 2, the following schools have ramped up police presence, but are still open:
- Eisenhower High School
- Fraser Schools
- Grosse Pointe Public Schools
- Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS)
“At this point the on-going police investigation has found no credible threat to any P-CCS school. The District will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our students and staff remains our focus,” P-CCS said in an email to parents Wednesday about a non-specific social media threat. “In light of the tragedy at Oxford High School yesterday, it is not uncommon for these types of rumors to circulate. We also know that our students and staff may be feeling anxious right now, so there will be an increased police and security presence at all P-CCS schools throughout this week.”
On Dec. 2, the following schools and districts are closed:
- American International Academy (Westland, Inkster buildings switched to virtual learning for the rest of the week)
- Avondale School District
- Bloomfield Hills School District
- Bradford Academy
- Brandon School District
- Cedar Crest Academy / Early Child Center
- Clarenceville School District
- Clarkston Community Schools (closed Thursday and Friday)
- Clawson Public Schools
- Clintondale Community Schools
- Cranbrook schools
- DeLaSalle Collegiate High
- Detroit Catholic Central High
- Everest Academy
- Everest Collegiate High
- Farmington Public Schools (high schools only)
- FlexTech High School - Novi
- Hazel Park Schools
- Holly Area Schools (closed Thursday and Friday)
- Huron Valley Schools
- Keys Grace Academy
- Lake Orion Community Schools
- Lamphere Public Schools
- Madison District Public Schools - Oakland
- Novi Community School District
- Rochester Community Schools
- Troy School District
- Walled Lake Consolidated School District
- Warren Consolidated Schools
- Waterford School District
- West Bloomfield School District
