Some SE Michigan schools temporarily close following Oxford High School shooting

Students leave flowers at the sign of Oxford High School where memorial items are being placed in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Following the devastating Oxford High School shooting earlier this week, several schools across Southeast Michigan are increasing police presence or temporarily closing their buildings as they deal with their own threats.

A 15-year-old student at Oxford High School, Ethan Crumbley, was arraigned as an adult Wednesday on several charges in the fatal shooting of four fellow students, in addition to shooting and injuring seven other people.

Ad

More: ‘It was troubling. It was disturbing’: Additional piece of evidence uncovered in Oxford High School shooting investigation

Officials say that after a school shooting occurs in a community, similar threats often pop up at nearby schools and districts.

Oxford High School has closed for the remainder of the week following the tragedy. Some nearby schools and districts are adjusting their operations in response to threats aimed at their schools.

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, the following schools have ramped up police presence, but are still open:

Ad

Eisenhower High School

Fraser Schools

Grosse Pointe Public Schools

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS)

“At this point the on-going police investigation has found no credible threat to any P-CCS school. The District will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our students and staff remains our focus,” P-CCS said in an email to parents Wednesday about a non-specific social media threat. “In light of the tragedy at Oxford High School yesterday, it is not uncommon for these types of rumors to circulate. We also know that our students and staff may be feeling anxious right now, so there will be an increased police and security presence at all P-CCS schools throughout this week.”

On Dec. 2, the following schools and districts are closed:

American International Academy (Westland, Inkster buildings switched to virtual learning for the rest of the week)

Avondale School District

Bloomfield Hills School District

Bradford Academy

Brandon School District

Cedar Crest Academy / Early Child Center

Clarenceville School District

Clarkston Community Schools (closed Thursday and Friday)

Clawson Public Schools

Clintondale Community Schools

Cranbrook schools

DeLaSalle Collegiate High

Detroit Catholic Central High

Everest Academy

Everest Collegiate High

Farmington Public Schools (high schools only)

FlexTech High School - Novi

Hazel Park Schools

Holly Area Schools (closed Thursday and Friday)

Huron Valley Schools

Keys Grace Academy

Lake Orion Community Schools

Lamphere Public Schools

Madison District Public Schools - Oakland

Novi Community School District

Rochester Community Schools

Troy School District

Walled Lake Consolidated School District

Warren Consolidated Schools

Waterford School District

West Bloomfield School District

More: Oxford High School shooting: Students share their stories of survival and loss