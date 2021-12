Michigan players flood social media with support for Aidan Hutchinson hours before Heisman ceremony

(Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Just hours before this season’s Heisman Trophy winner is announced, Michigan football players, coaches, alumni and recruits are flooding social media with support for Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who was named one of four Heisman finalists on Monday, is being considered alongside Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Young has been deemed a heavy favorite, but the Wolverines are still holding out hope.