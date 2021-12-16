Eastern Michigan University will host two commencement ceremonies on Sunday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University will split its in-person winter commencement into two ceremonies on Sunday.

More than 2,100 students from a number of schools are eligible to attend commencement.

Graduates from the College of Health and Human Services, College of Business and the GameAbove College of Engineering and technology will participate in the first ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Graduates from the College of Education and the College of Arts and Sciences will participate in the second ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

The ceremonies will take place inside the EMU Convocation Center located at 799 N. Hewitt Rd.

To livestream the event, visit the commencement homepage. The guest speaker for the event will be Raffaele Mautone, EMU alumnus and founder and CEO of AaDya Security in Detroit.

All guests are required to wear face masks inside the Convocation Center regardless of vaccination status.

EMU will host an in-person commencement in 2022 for spring 2021 and spring and winter 2020 graduates who had their in-person ceremonies canceled due to the pandemic.

For more information about Sunday’s commencement, click here.