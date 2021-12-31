Michigan vs. Georgia in Orange Bowl CFP semifinal: Follow live game score updates here

A.J. Henning #3 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Michigan Wolverines are facing the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal game on New Year’s Eve.

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET, Dec. 31

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN

Both teams are 12-1 heading into this matchup. No. 2 Michigan topped rival Ohio State to grab the Big Ten title. It was the program’s biggest win under coach Jim Harbaugh. No. 3 Georgia, however, lost to rival Alabama who moved into the No. 1 spot and takes on No. 4 Cincinnati in the other CFP semifinal.

This is Michigan’s first appearance in the CFP and Georgia’s second.

Follow live game score updates here:

Surprising Michigan takes run at Georgia’s dominant D in CFP (AP)

Just about everything about this season has been a joyride for No. 2 Michigan, the first team to start unranked in the AP Top 25 and reach the College Football Playoff.

“We’re happy to be here, but not just happy to be here,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Reaching the playoff in 2021 was always the expectation for No. 3 Georgia, and it seemed like a foregone conclusion by November as the Bulldogs rampaged through their schedule.

Not even a resounding loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game could keep Georgia out. But instead of bounding into the Orange Bowl semifinal off huge victories like Michigan, the Bulldogs enter trying to re-establish the air of invincibility they carried much of the season.

“You lose some, and you just go on getting better,” Georgia All-America defensive tackle Jordan Davis said. “Obviously we’re not going to be the same team from last game to this game with Michigan, but we just have to keep moving forward and worry about ourselves and just get ready for the game.”

The Wolverines (12-1) and Bulldogs (12-1), two storied programs that haven’t played in more than half a century, took very different paths to their meeting Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The winningest program in college football history, Michigan doesn’t fit the profile of an upstart, but few could have seen this breakthrough coming in year seven under Harbaugh.

