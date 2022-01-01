Ball drops on Michigan after 34-11 rout by Georgia in CFP semifinal at Orange Bowl

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI, Fla. – The College Football National Championship will be a rematch of the SEC championship after Georgia boat raced the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The Bulldogs marked their territory early vs. Michigan as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

It's getting late early for @UMichFootball as @GeorgiaFootball forces 3 & out. 🐶 lead 〽️ 14-0 with 1:10 left in the 1st. — Brandon L. Carr (@Carrpediem21) January 1, 2022

The men in maize didn’t force their first three and out until the second quarter.

Big stop by #BIGblue @UMichFootball trail @GeorgiaFootball 17-0. After forcing 🐶 to their first 3 & out of the game, can 〽️ come alive on OFFENSE???? pic.twitter.com/cswUtWIZ4c — Brandon L. Carr (@Carrpediem21) January 1, 2022

Michigan finally got on the board in their CFP debut after kicker Jake Moody knocked in a 36-yard field goal, cutting the lead to two scores with 7:16 remaining. The Wolverines trailed 20-3 after holding Georgia to another field goal in the quarter.

The momentum started turning as Michigan received the ball with 3:50 remaining down 17.

Big drive for @UMichFootball They need a score desperately. 20-3 with 3:50 remaining before halftime. — Brandon L. Carr (@Carrpediem21) January 1, 2022

Michigan faithful started getting back into the game after their beloved defense finally stepped up. Fans knew that if the Wolverines could close the half down 10, they would almost certainly cut it to single digits in the third quarter as they would open the second half with the ball.

The Bulldogs defense forced Michigan to punt after another three and out, which led to a 57-yard touchdown by Georgia, who went up 27-3 to ultimately put the game out of reach.

To end the magical 2021 season in such a devastating manner is not what the Wolverines nor their fans who made the trip to Miami expected.

But fans judge goals by realistic expectations, and let’s be honest: nobody saw this ending at the beginning of the season.

The Wolverines went from 2-4 in the 2020 pandemic shortened season to 12-2 and were winners of their first Big Ten title since Lloyd Carr was at the helms when they finally defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes.

That title punched the Wolverines ticket to their first Big Ten Championship, where they earned another trophy by routing Iowa 42-3 in Indianapolis.

This tough loss is only the next step, per Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh told ESPN, “Our ball club was in position to do it, and we weren’t able to get it done. But it’s always building and attacking at the same time.”